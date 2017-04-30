How Alexandra Lebenthal has taken on Wall Street's boys' club

Alexandra Lebenthal is a third-generation Wall Street power broker. Her grandparents started Lebenthal & Co. 92 years ago, helping to redefine the municipal bond business.
Her company has seen better days — she's in the process of selling much of it to South Street Securities Holdings, though she'll maintain control of the corporate bond operation.
Through the years, Lebenthal has shown a determination to maintain the family business, and to blaze a path in the boys-club world of finance. I sat down with her to talk about growing up in New York's financial world, her view of gender imbalances in the corporate world, and how she feels now that her college-age daughter has surprised her by deciding to follow in her footsteps.