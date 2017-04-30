How Alexandra Lebenthal has taken on Wall Street's boys' club

Though she grew up watching her grandmother Sayra run the family business, Lebenthal says she realized she still needed confidence boosts. An all-girls school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the Nightingale-Bamford School, provided that environment in high school.

Lebenthal particularly remembers headmistress Joan McMenamin: "If she said it once, she said it every single day: 'Girls, you can do anything you set your mind to.' For anyone to hear that over and over, it does drill into you. … You always need to hear it, at every stage of your life. Even as you're a grown-up."

The universal lesson here: Even after we've heard the motivational speeches and seen success up close, we still need a tune-up now and then. Find the places and people that help you shore up your weaknesses and gain confidence in your strengths.