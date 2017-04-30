For anyone who's ever wanted to visit odd places—such as the world's first nuclear power plant, a cemetery or a museum for mechanical puzzles—next Saturday might be a day to mark on the calendar.

May 6 is Obscura Day, organized by Atlas Obscura, a website devoted to documenting places and things charming and alarming but usually left out of standard guidebooks. This year, Obscura Day will include more than 170 special programs, expeditions and tours in the U.S. and around the world. Many events are free but require a ticket, while some charge admission and are based on availability.

"We sometimes forget that there's always something around the corner that could surprise you or amaze you," said David Plotz, CEO of Atlas Obscura. "This is our day where we want to make explorers out of everyone."

Below are a few of the more offbeat choices, compiled by CNBC ahead of Obscura Day: