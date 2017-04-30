VISIT CNBC.COM

Spring is the best time to make a career move—here are 3 tips to land the job

Fully bloomed cherry blossom tree at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in New York.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Fully bloomed cherry blossom tree at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in New York.

If you're thinking about applying for a new job, there's no time like the present. According to Career Sidekick, spring months are some of the best to make a career move.

That's because employers are eager to lock in new hires before Memorial Day. After Memorial Day, summer vacations often make it difficult to efficiently move through the hiring process.

January and February also make for prime months to look for a new job. At the beginning of the new year, hiring managers are typically eager to spend their new hiring budgets and few people are on vacation, which makes it easier to make a group decision on a candidate.

Avoid later in the year, though. November and December tend to be some of the worst times to begin a job search, according to Career Sidekick.

If you're looking for a new job, Liz Wessell, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of WayUp, has three tips for you.

WayUp co-founders JJ Fliegelman and Liz Wessel
Courtesy of WayUp
WayUp co-founders JJ Fliegelman and Liz Wessel

1. Don't pigeon-hole yourself

"Be open to different types of opportunities," says Wessel. Too many young people overlook the perfect role because they limit themselves. For instance, she has noticed that many recent grads who want to work in finance will only look at jobs in investment banking. "It turns out, there is a finance analyst position at every large corporation," she says.

By searching a broad range of positions early on, you will be surprised by how well your skills and interests may fit a job you might never have considered.

2. Be flexible

Consider moving to wherever the best job is. "If you can be flexible on location, you should," she says. Some of the best "starter cities" are in the Midwest, and New York City is far from the perfect fit for everyone.

"Being in a new and somewhat unfamiliar location can also help you learn more about yourself and immerse yourself in the new role," says Wessel. If you move somewhere just because of friends or family, you may miss out on the perfect career opportunity, and getting too comfortable can be a career-killer.

3. "REAF" for the skies

When it comes to actually landing the job or internship, Wessel recommends that job seekers use the REAF Method.

REAF, an acronym created by WayUp, is a four-step method that breaks down as follows:

Research
Show Enthusiasm
Ask questions
Follow-up

"Experienced people do these four things to nail an interview," says Wessel.

Following these steps can help show that you are prepared and interested, and that will go a long way in helping you edge out the competition.

This article is an update of an earlier article. Be sure to check out the original here.

