Spring is the best time to make a career move—here are 3 tips to land the job

If you're thinking about applying for a new job, there's no time like the present. According to Career Sidekick, spring months are some of the best to make a career move.

That's because employers are eager to lock in new hires before Memorial Day. After Memorial Day, summer vacations often make it difficult to efficiently move through the hiring process.

January and February also make for prime months to look for a new job. At the beginning of the new year, hiring managers are typically eager to spend their new hiring budgets and few people are on vacation, which makes it easier to make a group decision on a candidate.

Avoid later in the year, though. November and December tend to be some of the worst times to begin a job search, according to Career Sidekick.

If you're looking for a new job, Liz Wessell, the 26-year-old co-founder and CEO of WayUp, has three tips for you.