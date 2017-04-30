Get ready for a big week: The jobs report, hearings on airline problems and more

You've heard all the talk about air travel and overbookings and passengers being dragged off planes by their arms. Now Congress is going to hear about it, too.

On Tuesday, the House Transportation Committee will meet to hear testimony on airline customer-service issues. The panel will hear from both airline employees and consumers with stories to tell.

On Thursday, the Senate Commerce subcommittee on aviation operations, safety and security will hold a similar hearing, focusing specifically on the removal of United passenger David Dao.

These hearings can get pretty dramatic, and an issue as contentious as flying should be good for lots of emotional testimony.

Dao recently settled with United after a video a fellow passenger shot of him being pulled off an overbooked flight went viral and sparked a major debate over shoddy passenger treatment by airlines.