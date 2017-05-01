28 in-demand jobs that pay over $90,000

Whether you're still in college, entering the workforce for the first time or considering heading back to graduate school, two factors likely top your list of career criteria: A strong job market and a good salary.
But you don't have to choose. Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 28 jobs that have a 'bright outlook,' meaning that they have a projected employment increase of 14 percent or more between 2014 and 2024. And they all pay more than $90,000 a year.
If you're deciding on your next career move, check out these 28 high-paying jobs that are growing like crazy:
Median annual salary: $90,530
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 136,400
Median annual salary: $92,600
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 25,500
Medical and health services manager
Median annual salary: $96,540
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 140,500
Median annual salary: $99,360
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 77,200