28 in-demand jobs that pay over $90,000

Whether you're still in college, entering the workforce for the first time or considering heading back to graduate school, two factors likely top your list of career criteria: A strong job market and a good salary.

But you don't have to choose. Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 28 jobs that have a 'bright outlook,' meaning that they have a projected employment increase of 14 percent or more between 2014 and 2024. And they all pay more than $90,000 a year.

If you're deciding on your next career move, check out these 28 high-paying jobs that are growing like crazy:

Personal financial advisor

Median annual salary: $90,530

Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 136,400

Information security analyst

Median annual salary: $92,600

Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 25,500

Medical and health services manager

Median annual salary: $96,540

Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 140,500

Health specialties teacher

Median annual salary: $99,360

Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 77,200