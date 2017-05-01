VISIT CNBC.COM

28 in-demand jobs that pay over $90,000

muratkoc | Getty Images

Whether you're still in college, entering the workforce for the first time or considering heading back to graduate school, two factors likely top your list of career criteria: A strong job market and a good salary.

But you don't have to choose. Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 28 jobs that have a 'bright outlook,' meaning that they have a projected employment increase of 14 percent or more between 2014 and 2024. And they all pay more than $90,000 a year.

If you're deciding on your next career move, check out these 28 high-paying jobs that are growing like crazy:

Personal financial advisor

Median annual salary: $90,530
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 136,400

Information security analyst

Median annual salary: $92,600
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 25,500

Medical and health services manager

Median annual salary: $96,540
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 140,500

Health specialties teacher

Median annual salary: $99,360
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 77,200

Ronsitk | Getty Images

Software developer, applications

Median annual salary: $100,080
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 238,000

Actuary

Median annual salary: $100,610
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 11,700

Nurse practitioner

Median annual salary: $100,910
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 74,700

Anesthesiologist assistant

Median annual salary: $101,480
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 50,000

Brooks Kraft / Contributor | Getty Images

Physician assistant

Median annual salary: $101,480
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 50,000

Optometrist

Median annual salary: $106,140
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 25,500

Computer and information systems manager

Median annual salary: $135,800
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 94,800

Dentist

Median annual salary: $153,900
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 49,600

Nurse anesthetist
asiseeit | Getty Images
Median annual salary: $160,270
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 16,400

Psychiatrist

Median annual salary: $194,740
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 11,800

Neurologists

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Nuclear medicine physicians

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

BSIP | Contributor | Getty Images
Ophthalmologists

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Pathologists

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Preventative medicine physicians

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

andresr | Getty Images

Radiologist

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Sports medicine physician

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Hospitalist

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Urologist

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Getty Images
Dermatologist

Median annual salary: $206,920
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 145,100

Surgeon

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 21,500

Anesthesiologist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 16,100

Obstetrician and gynecologist

Median annual salary: $208,000
Projected job openings, 2014 to 2024: 10,800

