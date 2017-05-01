7 insights from legendary investor Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is regularly hailed as having one of the world's best business minds. As the globe's second richest person, with a net worth of $75.6 billion, Buffett can offer some sage advice on making money and being a business leader.

Over the years the man who famously made today's equivalent of over $50,000 as a teenager has uttered some pretty prophetic statements. Here are seven of the most fascinating:

1. "It is not necessary to do extraordinary things to get extraordinary results."

Buffett suggests that the best successes in the workplace can come from those who are consistent. Flashy ideas and grandiose plans only take you so far. In the end, the results speak for themselves.

2. "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently."

Here, Buffett says that anyone's reputation can quickly take a hit and to always act with integrity. Otherwise, a whole career can be ruined easily no matter the effort over the years.