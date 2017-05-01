After-hours buzz: AMD, THC, TXRH & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices tumbled more than 7 percent in extended trading on Monday. The computer processor developer posted a first-quarter loss of 4 cents on revenue of $984 million, in line with analyst expectations.

Tenet Health shares jumped 13 percent after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. The Dallas-based company posted a loss of 27 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of a loss of 51 cents per share. However, Tenet missed on revenue, reporting revenue of $4.81 billion. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenue of $4.84 billion.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse soared 8 percent after the restaurant company beat on first-quarter earnings. The Kentucky-based company reported earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $568 million. Analysts had expected EPS of 58 cents on revenues of $561 million. Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants were also up more than expected, at 3.1 percent versus the estimated 1.9 percent. Comps at domestic franchise restaurants likewise beat at up 3.8 percent, while analysts expected 1.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Chegg shares surged 7 percent after it beat on earnings. The textbook rental company reported first-quarter earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $62.6 million; analysts expected earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $58.5 million. Subscribers were up 51 percent from last year.