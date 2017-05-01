Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.43 percent in early trade, while the Topix index was up 0.53 percent. Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was up by 0.63 percent.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 bucked the positive trend to trade lower by 0.26 percent, with the heavily-weighted financial sector down 1.11 percent. The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy decision will be in focus today, with most analysts expecting them to stay on hold.

"There's currently no monetary policy bias built into the RBA futures curve for this year, with less than 2 basis points of easing "priced in" by December, an understandable less than 10 percent chance of a cut," said David de Garis, director of economics at the National Australia Bank.

Bank earnings are also on investors' radar today.

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), one of the country's so-called Big Four banks, reported 2017 half year results before market open. ANZ said its cash profit for rose 23 percent to 3.41 billion Australian dollars ($2.57 billion) in the six months ended March 31, 2017.

ANZ shares dropped 2.7 percent in early trade. The other major banks also fell; shares of Commonwealth Bank dropped 0.86 percent, Westpac was down 1.19 percent and the National Australia Bank was lower by 0.88 percent.

Meanwhile, Singapore's top lender DBS Group reported first quarter net interest income came in nearly flat at 1.831 billion Singapore dollars ($1.31 billion), down slightly from S$1.833 billion a year ago.