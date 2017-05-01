    ×

    Bill Gates and Roger Federer teamed up to play tennis for charity

    • Roger Federer and Bill Gates took on John Isner and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam during an exhibition tennis match
    • The games were to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation

    Add tennis star to Bill Gates' resume.

    Gates paired up with Roger Federer for a one-set doubles exhibition match against tennis pro John Isner and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam in Seattle on Sunday.

    Gates and Feder won 6 - 4, mostly on the strength of the tennis pro's prowess. However, Gates wasn't a silent partner and managed to get some shots in.

    The head-scratching match-up was in the name of Match for Africa 4, a fundraiser for the Roger Federer Foundation. The event, which main draw was a friendly match between Federer and Isner sans their celebrity partners, raised $2 million towards educating children in Africa according to Tennis.com.