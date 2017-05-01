Bill Shine leaves role as co-president of Fox News   

Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine resigned Monday morning amid several sexual harassment scandals facing the network.

Shine, who has been with the network since it launched 20 years ago, will leave the company after a transition period that will last a "few weeks," according to a statement from Fox News, which is owned by 21st Century Fox.

"This is a significant day for all at Fox News. Bill has played a huge role in building FOX News to its present position as the nation's biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry," 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch said in a statement. "His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years."

Shine leaves at a time when Fox News has been under scrutiny for several sexual harassment scandals. In April, Bill O'Reilly was removed from the network after a New York Times report that he or the network settled five sexual harassment allegations against the host, totaling about $13 million. CEO Roger Ailes resigned in July 2016 after ex-host Gretchen Carlson accused the executive of sexual harassment.

Fox News co-president and Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy will remain in his position and oversee the network. Suzanne Scott, who is currently executive vice president at the company, will become president of Fox News Channel programming, while Jay Wallace was appointed president of news at Fox News Channel. Wallace was previously executive vice president of news.

Watch: Bill Shine leaves role at Fox News