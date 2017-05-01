Cab driver, cheesecake baker and other day jobs of the rich and famous

Madeleine Albright

The vaunted former Secretary of State, who was the first woman ever to hold the position, honed her diplomacy skills in retail, making under a dollar an hour. "I worked in Jocelyn's Department Store in Denver, the summer between my junior and senior years of high school. I worked behind the counter, selling bras," she says.

"I learned that you need to be willing to do anything."

Fran Lebowitz

The satirical New York City author and subject of the Martin Scorsese documentary "Public Speaking" drove a yellow cab in the 1970s. Customers offered drugs as a tip, and she declined. She explains: "People would try to tip me in joints. I mean, very frequently. They would put a joint in my hand, I would give it back. I would say: 'Let me explain something to you! I cannot walk into a delicatessen and order a roast beef sandwich and give them this.

"'I am not driving this cab to get high — I am driving this cab to support myself.'"