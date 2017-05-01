Cab driver, cheesecake baker and other day jobs of the rich and famous

Nancy Meyers
The director's movies often resemble cheesecake: Rich, decadent and, wags might add, usually white. As it happens she got her start delivering actual cheesecake that she baked for restaurants using a family recipe.
Mary Karr
The author was never afraid to get her hands dirty. She recalls:
One of the hardest jobs I ever had was trekking crawfish, which I had to do to pay my grad-school tuition. Try to imagine the sucking sounds that a 40-pound bag of crustaceans make or the smell of them as I sat on the side of the road trying to keep them alive in 100 degree heat.
While trying to make it as an actress, Connie Britton taught aerobics, Gina Rodriguez was a "twin-specialist nanny" and Emma Stone worked part-time at a dog bakery. Singer Janelle Monae worked at, and was fired from, Office Depot.
And author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who, as a student, took care of her sister's house and baby, offers great advice for dreamers who are also trying to be practical. She says, "Don't give up your job. Get up earlier, make the space. If it matters to you, make it matter."