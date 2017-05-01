CNBC’s “The Profit” and Comcast Business to Hold Panel, Networking and Casting Events During Small Business Week

Events to Take Place in Atlanta, Chicago, Hartford, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seattle

PHILADELPHIA, PA –CNBC's hit reality series "The Profit" and Comcast Business are joining forces to celebrate Small Business Week (April 30-May 6). The Comcast NBCUniversal entities will host a series of events in Atlanta, Chicago, Hartford, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Seattle, and feature panel discussions with members of the local business community, networking forums, and casting opportunities for prospective candidates to apply for a chance to be on CNBC's "The Profit."

On "The Profit," serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis puts his own money on the line to help save and grow struggling small businesses across the country. "The Profit" returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, June 6th at 10PM ET/PT on CNBC.

CNBC's Small Business Reporter Kate Rogers will moderate panels in Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia featuring past businesses from CNBC's "The Profit," along with Julianna Reed, the winner of CNBC's competition series "The Partner" and Marcus' new business partner.

Comcast NBCUniversal provides content, products and services designed to help businesses succeed. Comcast Business offers advanced communication solutions to help companies of all sizes be more productive. Building on the company's entrepreneurial heritage, the events will leverage this expertise from all parts of the company in an effort to share opportunities that help grow the small business economy.

"Technology is a key factor in the success of every business—whether it's a locally owned shop, a national chain or an emerging startup – and that success starts with a fast, reliable and secure internet connection" said Denice Hasty, chief marketing officer, Comcast Business. "As a provider to businesses of all sizes, Comcast Business is helping to shape how businesses advance, grow and innovate, and programs like this are a natural fit for us to reinforce that message."

"We are excited to partner with Comcast Business in our continuous goal to help small businesses become successful," said Tom Clendenin, SVP, marketing, CNBC. "'The Profit' has turned struggling companies into profitable success stories and has become a popular resource for entrepreneurs across America."

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

MAY 1—ATLANTA, GA —Moderated by CNBC's Small Business Reporter Kate Rogers and featuring Julianna Reed, winner of CNBC's "The Partner" along with Allison Behringer, Founder and Co-Owner of Sweet Pete's (CNBC's "The Profit" season 2)

MAY 2—CHICAGO, IL —Moderated by CNBC's Small Business Reporter Kate Rogers and featuring Julianna Reed, winner of CNBC's "The Partner" along with Giovanni Senafe, Co-Owner, Bentley's Pet Stuff and Founder, Bentley's Barkery (CNBC's "The Profit" season 3)

MAY 2—PITTSBURGH, PA —Moderated by Bill Flanagan, host of "Our Region's Business" on WPXI and featuring Adam Paulisic, Chief Customer Officer at MAYA Design

MAY 3—SEATTLE, WA —Moderated by Mark Briggs, Director of Digital Media at KINGTV in Seattle and featuring Brett Greene, Founder / CEO of New Tech Northwest

MAY 3—HARTFORD, CT —Moderated by Brad Drazen, Anchor and Investigative Reporter, NBC Connecticut and featuring Tariq Farid, Founder and CEO, Edible Arrangements International

MAY 4—PHILADELPHIA, PA —Moderated by CNBC's Small Business Reporter Kate Rogers and featuring Stephanie Menkin, President & Partner of ML Fashion Group and President of Courage B. (CNBC's "The Profit" Season 2)

MAY 9—NASHVILLE, TN—Moderated by Chris Miller of Channel 4 News Today and featuring Rober Grajewski, Executive Director of the Wond'ry Innovation Center at Vanderbilt University

About The Profit

"The Profit" follows serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis, who puts his own money on the line to help save and grow struggling small businesses across the country. Since "The Profit" first premiered, Lemonis has invested more than $50 million of his own money in the companies featured on the series.

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each episode, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.

CNBC's "The Profit" returns with all-new episodes beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10PM ET/PT.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business, a unit of Comcast Cable, provides advanced communication solutions to help organizations of all sizes meet their business objectives. Through a next-generation network that is backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast delivers Business Internet, Ethernet, TV, a full portfolio of Voice services and Managed Enterprise Solutions for cost-effective, simplified communications management. For more information, call (866) 429-3085. Follow Comcast Business on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.