Cramer Remix: The shocking mystery behind Facebook & Apple

As investors rush to top-performing technology stocks in the peak of earnings season, Jim Cramer looked into their quarters to see what is driving them higher.
Facebook's stock has taken off ahead of its Wednesday earnings report, which worries the "Mad Money" host because the social media giant tends to report artificially weak quarters because of such runs.
Cramer said that part of the reason for Facebook's perceived earnings weakness is CEO Mark Zuckerberg's philosophy: not only does he openly spend to get ahead, but he typically puts his app's users above its advertisers and investors.
"Of course, we know that Zuckerberg's philosophy isn't all that different from Apple's view: you build the best product and user experience and they'll keep coming back and the investors will stay with you," Cramer said. "I'm always surprised that people consider this philosophy such a mystery."