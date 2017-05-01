Cramer Remix: The shocking mystery behind Facebook & Apple

For more on where the threats lie in the technology industry, Cramer interviewed Fortinet CFO Andrew del Matto to hear about what the cybersecurity company is tackling day to day.

"The hacks continue. The criminals stay out there. And there needs to be more spending," del Matto said Monday. "It's interesting, most businesses think they're competing with other businesses, but in cybercrime, you're competing with other countries, you're competing with people in a garage somewhere, and they're just spending a lot of money and there's a lot of upside for them."

As Fortinet continues to offer buffers against cyberattacks and work with organizations like NATO and Interpol to expand their defenses, del Matto said ransomware is top of mind for Fortinet's high-profile clients.

"They want to get whatever they can because maybe they use it against you, maybe they hold you hostage with it, and maybe they monetize it in some way by pretending they're you," he said.

And as attackers become more sophisticated, del Matto said the priority should be to stay informed.

"The idea is that companies and governments and people really need to think architecturally about how they protect themselves, get a lot of training, and keep themselves up to date about all the threat factors," the CFO told Cramer.