Cramer's lightning round: Stick with this airline through its dip

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Alaska Air Group Inc.: "Stick with it. American Air brought a lot of them down, but Alaska Air and Southwest are the two best. I think this is a terrific company. It's selling at 10 times earnings, that's highly unusual. I think it's in great shape."

Brooks Automation: "I like it, I like it, I like it. It's part of the semiconductor cohort that I think is on fire. It's a good one."

Amgen: "Very controversial stock. I'm doing a lot on it. It's got a good dividend and it's got a lot of money overseas. My concern here is that I worry about a patent clip, but I will be back on it."

Mitek Systems: "Imaging software, very good. I'm going to steer you toward a cheaper one, I'm going to steer you toward HPE at $18. That is the one to own. I think that you've got less downside, more upside."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com