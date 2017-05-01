Details on infrastructure plan to come 'pretty soon,' Transportation secretary says

The details on how to fund President Donald Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan may be revealed "pretty soon," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told CNBC on Monday.

In fact, while the goal has been to have the proposal by the third quarter, she said that might be accelerated.

"The president is a very impatient man and he wants results right away. So he is pushing all of us to come up with an infrastructure proposal that can be presented to Congress quickly," Chao said in an interview with "Power Lunch" on the sidelines of the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

The funding would come from a number of sources, including $200 billion in direct federal funding.