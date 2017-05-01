Early movers: DISH, NWL, DNKN, TWTR, CAH & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Dish Network — The satellite TV company earned 76 cents per share for its latest quarter, 7 cents above estimates. However, revenue was below forecasts, and the company also reported that broadband and net pay-TV subscribers declined.

Newell Brands — The consumer products maker was downgraded to market perform from outperform at Wells Fargo, which points to a difficult U.S. macroeconomic environment, lower than expected first-quarter earnings and exposure to the pressured shopping-mall market.

Dunkin' Brands — The restaurant chain was upgraded to outperform from sector perform by RBC, which notes the potential for cash being returned to shareholders, among other positive factors.

Twitter — CEO Jack Dorsey bought 574,000 more shares of the company, according to an SEC filing. Dorsey has now purchased 1 million Twitter shares this year.

Cardinal Health — The drug distributor reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.53 per share, 7 cents above estimates, though revenue came in somewhat below Street forecasts. The company did give a full-year earnings outlook that falls largely above consensus forecasts.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals — The drugmaker announced that it has scaled down its debt load by an additional $220 million, after the sale of three skincare brands closed earlier than anticipated.

Fitbit — The fitness device maker responded to reports that one of its devices had exploded, saying a third party firm had tested the device and concluded that the Fitbit Flex 2 in question did not malfunction. The company said the test showed that external forces caused damage.

BHP Billiton — BHP shareholders in Australia will be meeting with activist investor Elliott Management this week, according to Reuters, as the firm pushes for changes at the world's biggest mining company.

Las Vegas Sands , Wynn Resorts — Casino revenue in Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, near the high end of analyst estimates, possibly boosting stocks of companies that operate casinos there.

Tribune Media — Tribune now has a possible additional suitor. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that 21st Century Fox is joining the fray in partnership with Blackstone. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media are also said to be in the bidding for the TV station operator, with final bids due this Thursday.

Western Digital — Jefferies downgraded the hard-drive maker to hold from buy, saying Western Digital's outlook is already "as good as it gets" and that its upbeat prior quarter and guidance are reflected in the stock's price.

UPS — UPS air maintenance workers say they will seek clearance to strike if a three-year contract dispute is not resolved. The union representing the works is taking its case directly to shareholders, running an ad ahead of Thursday's annual meeting.

Caterpillar — Caterpillar got a bullish mention in this weekend's Barron's, which said the heavy equipment maker's shares could rise another 20 percent this year. The paper said Caterpillar could be the best-positioned company in the U.S. to benefit from President Donald Trump's agenda.

Alphabet — The company's Google unit plans to challenge amended tax assessments in Australia, although it did not specify how much the country is demanding.

Ocwen Financial — Ocwen has been sued by the state of Massachusetts, which claims that the mortgage servicing company has engaged in abusive practices. Ocwen said it was reviewing the charges and that it intends to vigorously defend itself.

Anthem — Anthem said it was evaluating its options after an appeals court upheld a lower court decision blocking its proposed merger with fellow health insurer Cigna .

Coach — The luxury goods maker is considering a bid for shoemaker Jimmy Choo, according to Britain's Telegraph newspaper. Coach failed in an attempt to buy Burberry last year.

Walgreens — Walgreens is reportedly trying to force the FTC's hand in its attempt to win approval for the planned purchase of rival drug store chain Rite Aid. The New York Post reports that Walgreens is expected to give notification that it has supplied regulators with all the information they need to decide on a deal. Such an action kicks off a 90-day period in which the FTC must either approve the deal, or file suit to block it.

AmerisourceBergen — The drug distributor announced a new five-year deal with pharmacy benefit management company Express Scripts to supply pharmaceuticals for Express Scripts customers. A prior deal between the two was set to expire this September.