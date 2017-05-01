Op-ed: Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are acting more like celebrities than company execs

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are busy doing things quite atypical for top executives of a high-profile public company.

Zuckerberg has been criss-crossing the country -- in the Deep South in February, then the Midwest last week -- on visits that closely resemble those of an aspiring politician.

Rather than meeting with the leaders of other companies that either partner with or advertise on Facebook, for example, he's seeking out everyday citizens who voted for President Donald Trump. In recent weeks, he's visited a dairy farm in Wisconsin, dined with a family in Ohio and spent a few minutes working on a Ford assembly line -- and documented everything on his Facebook page.

Sandberg, meanwhile, will be in San Francisco on Thursday as part of a tour in support of her new book, which delves into her emotional struggles following her husband's sudden death in 2015.

On Wednesday, the two will collaborate on something more germane to their Facebook jobs -- conducting a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss first-quarter results.

This integration of personal and professional time is not uncommon for executives who are nearing retirement or otherwise close to moving on to their next challenge.

Yet Zuckerberg and Sandberg are both relatively young, which makes the overlap of Sandberg's book tour and Zuckerberg's travels all the more striking.

The coinciding tours by Facebook's high-profile tandem could be nothing more than a reflection of just how much the company's service has infiltrated the lives of its users.

When over 200 million Americans use your product every day, it's hard to do anything without being noticed.

A picture of Zuckerberg eating a sandwich in Madison, WI, over the weekend, for example, was shared by 305,000 Facebook users.