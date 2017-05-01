How to land the best deal on summer airfares

It's about time you start thinking about that summer vacation plans.

Almost half of consumers haven't booked their summer vacation yet, and three-quarters haven't started saving for that trip, according to a new survey from HomeAway.com. The site polled 1,135 travelers in April.

Procrastinating could be a financial miss. Prices for summer airfares are expected to be up to 5.8 percent from last year, according to travel site Hopper.

"Our advice is always to plan ahead as early as possible," said Patrick Surry, chief data scientist at Hopper. "We're already starting to see [summer] prices rise."