In Pictures: May Day demonstrations and celebrations from across the globe

On Monday, thousands of workers took to the streets across the globe to demonstrate, protest and celebrate May Day or International Worker's Day. While the day was marked primarily with marches for better working conditions, some clashes with police have been reported in places such as France, Germany and Indonesia.

Communist and socialist countries like North Korea, China and Cuba celebrated the day as a national holiday, paying tribute to their workers. Scroll down to see how May Day was marked across the globe.

(Photo caption above) Russia: A Russian Communist party activist carries a banner with a portrait of late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a May Day rally in central Moscow.