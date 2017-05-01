    In Pictures: May Day demonstrations and celebrations from across the globe

    A Russian Communist party activist carries a banner with a portrait of late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a May Day rally in central Moscow on May 1, 2017.
    Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images

    On Monday, thousands of workers took to the streets across the globe to demonstrate, protest and celebrate May Day or International Worker's Day. While the day was marked primarily with marches for better working conditions, some clashes with police have been reported in places such as France, Germany and Indonesia.

    Communist and socialist countries like North Korea, China and Cuba celebrated the day as a national holiday, paying tribute to their workers. Scroll down to see how May Day was marked across the globe.

    (Photo caption above) Russia: A Russian Communist party activist carries a banner with a portrait of late Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a May Day rally in central Moscow.

    • Bangladesh: Garment workers and other worker organization activities par take part in a rally to mark May Day or International Workers Day in Dhaka.

      Bangladeshi garment workers and other worker organization activities par take part in a rally to mark May Day or International Workers Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. On May 01, 2017.
      Mamunur Rashid | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    • North Korea: People attend an event to mark International Workers' Day in Pyongyang.


      People attend an event to mark International Workers' Day in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on May 1, 2017.
      KCNA | Reuters

    • Turkey: A man chants slogans as people march with flags during a May Day rally in Istanbul.


      A man chants slogans as people march with flags during a May Day rally in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2017.
      Osman Orsal | Reuters

    • US: Protesters paint a mural on the street during a May Day demonstration outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in San Francisco.


      Protesters paint a mural on the street during a May Day demonstration outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on May 1, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
      Getty Images

    • France: Protesters wearing masks of French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron (L) and Marine Le Pen depicted as the Grim Reaper lead a march marking the annual May Day workers' rally in Marseille.


      Protesters wearing masks of French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron (L) and Marine Le Pen depicted as the Grim Reaper lead a march marking the annual May Day workers' rally in Marseille, southern France, on May 1, 2017.
      Bertrand Langlois | AFP | Getty Images

    • Germany: A man gestures during a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin.


      A man gestures during a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Kreuzberg dirstict, Germany, May 1, 2017.
      Fabrizio Bensch | Reuters

    • Cuba: Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) waves with his hat during a May Day rally in Havana.


      Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) waves with his hat during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017.
      Alexandre Meneghini | Reuters

    • France: CRS anti-riot police officers are engulfed in flames as they face protesters during a march for the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris.

      French CRS anti-riot police officers are engulfed in flames as they face protesters during a march for the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris on May 1, 2017.
      Zakaria Abdelkafi | AFP | Getty Images

    • China: Flag guards attend the national flag raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square on the International Workers' Day.

      Flag guards attend the national flag raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square on the International Workers' Day on May 1, 2017 in Beijing, China. Thousands of tourists came to Tiananmen Square to see the national flag raising ceremony on the morning of International Workers' Day.
      VCG | Getty Images

    • US: A woman wearing a costume stands during a May Day protest in New York.

      A woman wearing a costume stands during a May Day protest in New York, U.S. May 1, 2017.
      Mike Segar | Reuters

    • Pakistan: Laborers and political workers take part in a rally demanding reasonable wages and workers' safety, on International Labor Day in Peshawar.


      Labourers and political workers take part in a rally demanding reasonable wages and workers' safety, on International Labor Day in Peshawar, Pakistan May 1, 2017.
      Fayaz Aziz | Reuters

    • Bolivia: A retailer of second-hand clothes attends a rally during May Day celebrations in La Paz. The banner reads "If I advance, follow me, if I stop, kill me."

      A retailer of second hand clothes attends a rally during May Day celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia May 1, 2017. The banner reads "If I advance, follow me, if I stop, kill me".
      David Mercado | Reuters

    • UK: Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell (C) makes a speech at a May Day march, to celebrate International Workers' Day in London.

      Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell (C) makes a speech at a May Day march, to celebrate International Workers' Day in London, England on May 01, 2017.
      Ray Tang | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

