Ja Rule and others slapped with $100 million lawsuit after Fyre Festival disaster

Ja Rule and the Fyre Festival are facing a $100 million lawsuit after the "luxury" music festival in the Bahamas they charged up to $49,000 to attend was plagued by terrible housing arrangements, food issues, thieves and feral dogs, iBankCoin reports.

Concertgoers reported an organizational mess that failed to live up to the marketing material. The "Private Luxury Villas" Fyre Festival had promised for housing ended up being USAID disaster relief tents. Services like baggage handling and guest assistance, too, didn't meet guests' expectations.

And while Ja Rule and organizers issued an apology, it didn't satisfy people upset with the artist:

Shortly thereafter, a class-action lawsuit representing attendees was filed against Ja Rule, co-founder Billy McFarland and Fyre Media, the company that runs Fyre Festival. Geragos & Geragos, a firm that has represented high-profile clients such as Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, is handling the case.

The suit alleges that the organizers were aware months in advance that the festival was "dangerously under-equipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in attendance" and is seeking damages in excess of $100 million.

