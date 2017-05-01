McDonald's invents 'supremely superfluous' Frork utensil to pitch its new burgers

McDonald's wants to get the word out that sandwiches in its new Signature Crafted Recipes line-up are so packed with toppings that you'll need a special utensil to deal with it — the
McDonald's wants to get the word out that sandwiches in its new Signature Crafted Recipes line-up are so packed with toppings that you'll need a special utensil to deal with it — the
The burger giant is touting its
"Will the
McDonald's said the "superfluous" utensil is designed to help customers scoop up every last bit of the company's new premium burgers and chicken sandwiches.
The Signature Sandwiches are customizable, upscale burgers and chicken sandwiches that feature flavors like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.
"We started with All Day Breakfast, updated our Chicken McNuggets, offered new Mac sandwich sizes for every occasion and now we're introducing Signature Crafted Recipes because they are inspired by our customers," Michael Haracz, McDonald's
In true infomercial style, the ad features a toll-free number that gives callers a chance to get a free