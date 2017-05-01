McDonald's invents 'supremely superfluous' Frork utensil to pitch its new burgers

McDonald's said the "superfluous" utensil is designed to help customers scoop up every last bit of the company's new premium burgers and chicken sandwiches.

The Signature Sandwiches are customizable, upscale burgers and chicken sandwiches that feature flavors like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

"We started with All Day Breakfast, updated our Chicken McNuggets, offered new Mac sandwich sizes for every occasion and now we're introducing Signature Crafted Recipes because they are inspired by our customers," Michael Haracz, McDonald's chef , said in a statement. "And while the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald's is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite."

A limited supply of Frorks will be available with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich on May 5 at participating restaurants. These sandwiches sell for between $4.99 and $5.19.