Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher as we begin a busy week with airline hearings and Apple earnings Tuesday, the Fed meeting and Facebook earnings Wednesday and the April jobs report Friday.

-Chinese manufacturing grew in April, but by less than expected.

CAPITOL GAMES

-Congress and the White House have reached a deal to keep the government funded through September. The stopgap bill does not include funding for a border wall or action against so-called "sanctuary cities." And President Donald Trump and GOP leaders in Congress are pushing for a vote on their Obamacare replacement bill this week.