    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    Pennsylvania Avenue at dusk, Washington D.C.
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher as we begin a busy week with airline hearings and Apple earnings Tuesday, the Fed meeting and Facebook earnings Wednesday and the April jobs report Friday.

    -Chinese manufacturing grew in April, but by less than expected.

    CAPITOL GAMES

    -Congress and the White House have reached a deal to keep the government funded through September. The stopgap bill does not include funding for a border wall or action against so-called "sanctuary cities." And President Donald Trump and GOP leaders in Congress are pushing for a vote on their Obamacare replacement bill this week.

