Quirky catalog retailer J. Peterman, made famous on 'Seinfeld,' set to open store

Catalog retailer J. Peterman, parodied on "Seinfeld" for its whimsical and wacky product descriptions, is opening a brick-and-mortar store later this month in Ohio.

In true J. Peterman fashion, it won't be a typical store.

"This will be a very uncommon shopping experience since it's our actual warehouse, not a glossy retail store," CEO John Peterman said in a statement.

"We've swept the floors and dressed it up a bit; you can even have a little espresso or coffee to keep you going," Peterman added. "It's a place to come and peruse at your own pace with minimal interference and more savings. It's unusual but that's why we like it."

"Seinfeld" helped make the catalog famous by highlighting its unique merchandise and the fanciful copy it used to describe its products, which often digressed into long-winded stories of how the catalog writer found an item.

However, not long after the show ended in 1998, J. Peterman went bankrupt and the brand was sold. Then, in 2001, Peterman called John O'Hurley, the actor who played him on the sitcom, to buy back the name and revive the company online.

The store is set to open in Blue Ash, Ohio, on May 13. Peterman has said he will sign catalogs and interact with customers on opening day.