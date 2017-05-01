Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff dishes on his $400 billion job creation goal   

"This idea that we can take hundreds of thousands, which we've done so far, and scale it to millions and move them into a new workforce, this is really critical because Salesforce is a platform. That means you can build and create and extend and grow and do all these incredible things," the CEO said.

Modeling the efforts off robust apprenticeship programs in Germany and Switzerland, Benioff said that the strategy can not only help stranded workers and even refugees get jobs, but show businesses that they can play a huge role in ushering the workforce into a new age.

"Technology is a continuum. It's constantly getting lower-cost and easier to use and you see that and that's true with our company," Benioff said.

And as more of the world goes online and welcomes disrupting forces like artificial intelligence into the economy, the CEO stood firm in one long-lasting belief.

"Nothing is more important, certainly during these times of artificial intelligence, than our public education," he told Cramer. "And as it continues to grow and evolve, I think you and I know this is going to be critical that we are constantly training and retraining and creating these next-generation jobs."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com