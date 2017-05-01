Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff dishes on his $400 billion job creation goal   

    ×

    After meeting with President Donald Trump with the goal of spurring job growth, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff started working on boosting his own company's gross domestic product.

    Benioff's goal is to create five million apprenticeships, or training jobs, within the Salesforce network, and the CEO told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday that he knew growing GDP was the way to reach that goal.

    "That's what we call our Salesforce economy," Benioff said. "Two out of the top 10 jobs in the United States that are the best-paying jobs are Salesforce administrators and Salesforce developers, and so we're trying to create a $400 billion Salesforce GDP."

    By staying under the Salesforce umbrella, apprenticeships not only fill the company's key positions with clients around the world, but start a wave of retraining that Benioff hopes will reach millions of workers.

    "This idea that we can take hundreds of thousands, which we've done so far, and scale it to millions and move them into a new workforce, this is really critical because Salesforce is a platform. That means you can build and create and extend and grow and do all these incredible things," the CEO said.

    Modeling the efforts off robust apprenticeship programs in Germany and Switzerland, Benioff said that the strategy can not only help stranded workers and even refugees get jobs, but show businesses that they can play a huge role in ushering the workforce into a new age.

    "Technology is a continuum. It's constantly getting lower-cost and easier to use and you see that and that's true with our company," Benioff said.

    And as more of the world goes online and welcomes disrupting forces like artificial intelligence into the economy, the CEO stood firm in one long-lasting belief.

    "Nothing is more important, certainly during these times of artificial intelligence, than our public education," he told Cramer. "And as it continues to grow and evolve, I think you and I know this is going to be critical that we are constantly training and retraining and creating these next-generation jobs."

