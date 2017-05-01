Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff dishes on his $400 billion job creation goal   

After meeting with President Donald Trump with the goal of spurring job growth, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff started working on boosting his own company's gross domestic product.
Benioff's goal is to create five million apprenticeships, or training jobs, within the Salesforce network, and the CEO told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday that he knew growing GDP was the way to reach that goal.
"That's what we call our Salesforce economy," Benioff said. "Two out of the top 10 jobs in the United States that are the best-paying jobs are Salesforce administrators and Salesforce developers, and so we're trying to create a $400 billion Salesforce GDP."
By staying under the Salesforce umbrella, apprenticeships not only fill the company's key positions with clients around the world, but start a wave of retraining that Benioff hopes will reach millions of workers.
