SoftBank to invest $1.4 billion in India's Paytm in bet on demand for mobile money

SoftBank is set to announce it will invest $1.4 billion in India's Paytm, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC asking not to be identified, placing a bet on a continued surge in the spread of mobile phones to make payments in the country.

Paytm is India's largest digital-payments provider. Its parent company, One97 Communications, was valued at $4.2 billion in 2015, according to reports. However, recent estimates suggest the latest figure could be between $7 billion to $9 billion if the SoftBank India investment is factored.

Paytm offers consumers a mobile wallet solution, much like Alibaba, in a nation of more than 1 billion people where credit card penetration is low and cash has become complicated recently.

In November of last year, the mobile payments solution saw a massive surge in money added to customer's wallets, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a swap of large currency notes in an effort to curb corruption.