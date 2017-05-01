Technology trades to start off May

The "Fast Money" traders chose their favorite technology stocks out of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Tesla as the group helps push the Nasdaq to record highs on Monday.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Google-parent Alphabet as a safe bet because of its valuation, but he named Tesla as a better bet because it has the most upside potential.

Trader Steve Grasso said the possibility of the Trump administration increasing the gasoline tax puts Tesla on top of his list. He said he also likes Apple and Google because of their consistency.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes Apple as well because of its wide reach as a company. He also said Alphabet's position in at the forefront of the digital ad space warrants his favor.

Trader Brian Kelly said he likes Tesla in the long run because it is a disruptor that he expects to get the "biggest bang for your buck."

