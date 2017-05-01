Trump says he is open to increasing US gasoline tax to pay for infrastructure: Report

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would consider raising the federal tax on gasoline to help pay for infrastructure spending that is core to his economic plans.

"It's something that I would certainly consider," Trump told Bloomberg News. A higher gas tax has the support of truckers "if we earmarked money toward the highways," he claimed.

The current federal levy on retail gas is 18.4 cents a gallon as of Jan. 1, according to the Energy Information Administration. The average state tax on the fuel was 27.3 cents at the time.

