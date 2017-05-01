US Treasurys inch lower as Congress reaches deal to avert shutdown

U.S. bond prices fell on Monday morning after a deal was reached to fund the government avoiding a shutdown.

Congressional negotiators worked through the weekend to hash out an agreement on around $1 trillion in federal spending.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.2964 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9642 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

On the data front on Monday, Personal income and Consumer spending is released at 8:30 am ET and April's manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 am ET. ISM manufacturing for April and Construction spending for March are released at 10:00 ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.76 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.58 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.08 a barrel, down 0.49 percent.