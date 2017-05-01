    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys inch lower as Congress reaches deal to avert shutdown

    Government bond markets sell off, bond rout continues German bund
    Getty Images

    U.S. bond prices fell on Monday morning after a deal was reached to fund the government avoiding a shutdown.

    Congressional negotiators worked through the weekend to hash out an agreement on around $1 trillion in federal spending.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.2964 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9642 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front on Monday, Personal income and Consumer spending is released at 8:30 am ET and April's manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 am ET. ISM manufacturing for April and Construction spending for March are released at 10:00 ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.76 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.58 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.08 a barrel, down 0.49 percent.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.