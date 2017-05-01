Wall Street gets a boost from a deal to avoid a government shutdown

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after a new deal to fund the government until the end of the fiscal year and avoid a near-term shutdown was reached over the weekend.

On the first day of May today, the stock market is coming off strong monthly gains. In fact, the Dow and S&P were higher for the fifth month out six in April. The Nasdaq logged its sixth consecutive monthly advance.

Investors are hoping the old Wall Street cliche "sell in May and go away" won't apply this year. In fact, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have not fallen in May since 2012.

In advance of Friday's March jobs report, the new month kicks off with March personal income and spending at 8:30 a.m. ET. The ISM's April manufacturing index and the government's March construction spending are out at 10 a.m. ET.

The Fed holds its two-day May policy meeting starting tomorrow. The market does not expect an interest rate hike this month, but the probability for a move at the June meeting is about 63 percent.

Ben Bernanke, the Fed chair before Janet Yellen, joins CNBC's "Squawk Box" until 9 a.m. ET. Bernanke, who's been away from the central bank for three years, presided during the 2008 financial crisis.

The busy week for earnings gets off to a slow start today. Apple (AAPL), set to report quarterly results tomorrow, is expected to see its stockpile of cash top a quarter of a trillion dollars, according to the Wall Street Journal.