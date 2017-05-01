Wall Street gets a boost from a deal to avoid a government shutdown

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets today in massive May Day worker events across the U.S., mostly protesting the policies of President Donald Trump. (USA Today)
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the Trump administration's push to overhaul tax laws may target a loophole used by some financial managers. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence said Trump's tax plan could increase the deficit in the short term. (Reuters & News)
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross joins CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" at 10:30 a.m. ET. And then, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joins "Squawk Alley" at 11:30 a.m. ET.
GOP leaders and the White House are increasingly confident about passing their Obamacare replacement bill. But the window for quick action may be closing, with the House leaving for a one-week recess Thursday. (Politico)
Trump, in a weekend interview, labeled North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "a pretty smart cookie," because he was able to "assume power" even though others were trying to thwart him. (NBC News)
North Korea today suggested it'll continue nuclear weapons tests, saying the nation plans to bolster its nuclear force "to the maximum," in the face of what it calls U.S. aggression and hysteria. (Reuters)
Elon Musk's SpaceX this morning successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The Sunday takeoff attempt was scrubbed due to a sensor issue. (USA Today)
At least 14 people have been killed by tornadoes or flooding in the South and Midwest by a storm that also dumped a rare late-season blizzard in western Kansas on Sunday. (USA Today)
Embattled Valeant (VRX) has made $220 million in unscheduled payments in the drugmaker's latest effort to reduce its multibillion-dollar debt. Valeant shares have lost about 96 percent of their 2015 peak. (WSJ)
Starting on Sept. 9, NBCUniversal will turn one of its smallest cable properties, Sprout, into a network called Universal Kids, kind of like its own Disney channel. (NY Times)
Twitter (TWTR) is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform. Separately, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey bought 574,000 more shares of the social network, according to an SEC filing. (WSJ))
Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA), with Blackstone (BX), are interested in bidding for TV stations group. Tribune Media (TRCO). Sinclair (SBGI) and Nexstar (NXST) are said to be bidding. (WSJ)
A hacker group, referring to itself as "thedarkoverlord," said it leaked nine episodes from the new "Orange Is the New Black" season after demanding a "modest" ransom from Netflix (NFLX). (NBC News)
Fitbit (FIT) said a third-party firm conducted tests on one of its devices that allegedly exploded, and concluded the Fitbit Flex 2 in question did not malfunction. Fitbit blamed external forces. (Fortune)
Delta (DAL) is backing its pilot caught on video hitting a female passenger, who was fighting with another woman at the Atlanta Airport. The airline said the pilots actions were justified. Separately, two hearings on airline customer service are scheduled this week on Capitol Hill (NY Times)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Dish Network (DISH) earned 76 cents per share for its latest quarter, 7 cents above estimates. However, revenue was below forecasts, and the company also reported broadband and net pay-TV subscribers declined.
Coach (COH) is considering a bid for luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo, according to Britain's Telegraph newspaper. Coach failed in an attempt to buy London-based Burberry last year.
Walgreens (WBA) is trying to force the FTC's hand in its attempt to win approval for its planned purchase of rival drug store chain Rite Aid (RAD), according to the New York Post.
Anthem (ANTM) said it's evaluating its options after an appeals court upheld a lower court decision blocking its proposed merger with fellow health insurer Cigna (CI).
UPS (UPS) air maintenance workers say they'll seek clearance to strike if their three-year contract dispute is not resolved. The union is running an ad ahead of Thursday's annual meeting.
WATERCOOLER
Unless there's a breakthrough in contract negotiations, the Writers Guild of America, whose members write for TV shows, may go on strike beginning tomorrow just after midnight. (USA Today)
"The Fate of the Furious" topped $1 billion in global ticket sales with the weekend haul. The eighth "Fast and the Furious" franchise stayed atop the domestic box office with an estimated $19.4 million. (AP)