    Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer made his remarks in his daily press briefing with reporters on Monday.

    In an interview with Bloomberg published earlier Monday, Trump said he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The president also said he's open to increasing the gasoline tax to pay for infrastructure and that he's actively considering breaking up the big banks.

