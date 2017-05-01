Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer made his remarks in his daily press briefing with reporters on Monday.

In an interview with Bloomberg published earlier Monday, Trump said he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The president also said he's open to increasing the gasoline tax to pay for infrastructure and that he's actively considering breaking up the big banks.

More from CNBC:

Trump reportedly open to increasing US gasoline tax to pay for infrastructure

Trump repeats that he's open to meeting Kim Jong Un, says he 'would be honored to do it'