Here’s why people keep buying Apple products

There's one big reason people buy Apple products: the ecosystem.

People don't buy iPhones by the tens of millions just because they like the hardware, though that's a huge part of it, but because they're tied into an ever-growing, sprawling ecosystem of software and services that allow you to do more with the products if you continue to invest in that ecosystem.

Let me explain.

When Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007, iPod users who were already using iTunes saw something familiar and much more consumer-friendly than BlackBerry, Windows Mobile and Palm devices offered at the time. iTunes was the seed of an ecosystem that, in the past ten years, has grown into a towering elm.

The App Store launched in 2008. After that, when people bought apps and games they were also continuing to buy into Apple. As they shelled out $0.99 here and $1.99 there for new software that only ran on their Apple devices, they were digging deeper into Apple's offering and further away from BlackBerry and a new operating system that was on the horizon: Android.

Apple continued to build out this ecosystem by changing the way its products interacted with one another. Apple added the ability to use iMessage and FaceTime from an iPad, for example, allowing you to carry on your iPhone conversations on a tablet. Then it introduced a similar feature to Macs, also adding in support for full phone calls. The more Apple devices you used, the better they worked togehter.

Siri launched on iPhone and iPad and eventually on Mac and Apple TV and even the Apple Watch. It became a familiar voice to answer your questions, no matter where you were.

Apple TV grew from what Apple CEO Tim Cook once referred to as a "hobby" to a real home streaming device with its own app store. And if you have an iPhone or iPad, all of your pictures through Apple's Photos app are available across devices, even on the TV in your living room.

Home, an app in iOS, lets you control light bulbs, window shades, door locks and more, so long as they're build using Apple's HomeKit set of developer tools. As consumers buy these products, they're making a decision to stick with Apple.

Customers are more likely to know about them, too, because Apple has a huge retail presence.

Walk into an Apple Store and trained employees will show you exactly how to use any of the Apple products you own. Or browse the shelves and purchase any number of products that'll work seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad.

The Apple Store is also the company's support hub, where you can go in with any questions, damaged products and more for assistance. If you have AppleCare+, the company's premium warranty plan, it often costs very little to repair your expensive Apple products, sometimes in the same day.