    Father and baby paternity
    Sally Anscombe | Getty Images

    If you're about to become a dad, it pays to check your benefits. Some companies are more generous than others when it comes to paternity leave.

    New data from Fatherly.com found that the average amount of paid paternity leave offered by top companies has jumped from four weeks in 2015 to 11 weeks in 2017. The site's annual "Best Places to Work for New Dads" report evaluated leave policies among for-profit companies with at least 1,000 employees.

    "It's going up by a month, essentially, every year," said Simon Isaacs, co-founder and chief content officer of Fatherly. "So that's really incredible."

    The rankings aren't just about the number of paid weeks off. The analysis also weighed details such as percentage of salary covered and other family friendly workplace policies in place.

    But access to paid paternity leave is still rare: Just 15 percent of employers offer it, according to the 2016 National Study of Employers. That includes 19 percent of large companies (those with 1,000 or more employees), and 14 percent of small companies (those with 50 to 99 employees).

    By Fatherly's assessments, these 10 companies are among the most generous to new dads:

    • 1) Netflix

      Paid paternity leave: 52 weeks (16 for hourly employees)

      2016 rank: 1

      Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix, delivers a keynote address at the 2016 CES trade show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2016.
      Steve Marcus | Reuters

    • 2) Etsy

      Paid paternity leave: 26 weeks

      2016 rank: New to the list

      Chad Dickerson, Chairman and CEO of Etsy rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of IPO at Nasdaq on April 16, 2015 in New York City.
      Getty Images

    • 3) American Express

      Paid paternity leave: 20 weeks

      2016 rank: New to the list

      People walk in front of the American Express offices in New York City.
      Getty Images

    • 4) Spotify

      Paid paternity leave: 24 weeks

      2016 rank: 2


      A Spotify Ltd. logo sits on display as employees work at desktop computers inside the music streaming company's offices in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, June 17, 2016.
      Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 5) Facebook

      Paid paternity leave: 17 weeks

      2016 rank: 3

      Jason Alden | Bloomberg via Getty Images

    • 6) Twitter

      Paid paternity leave: 20 weeks

      2016 rank: 9

      Twitter
      Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • 7) VMware

      Paid paternity leave: 18 weeks

      2016 rank: New to the list


      VMware
      Source: VMware

    • 8) Bank of America

      Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks

      2016 rank: 5

      Pedestrians pass in front of a Bank of America branch in New York City.
      Scott Mlyn | CNBC

    • 9) Patagonia

      Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

      2016 rank: 4


      A Patagonia store in Telluride, Colorado.
      Robert Alexander | Archive Photos | Getty Images

    • 10) Deloitte

      Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks

      2016 rank: 50

      Deloitte LLP
      Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

