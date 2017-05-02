If you're about to become a dad, it pays to check your benefits. Some companies are more generous than others when it comes to paternity leave.

New data from Fatherly.com found that the average amount of paid paternity leave offered by top companies has jumped from four weeks in 2015 to 11 weeks in 2017. The site's annual "Best Places to Work for New Dads" report evaluated leave policies among for-profit companies with at least 1,000 employees.

"It's going up by a month, essentially, every year," said Simon Isaacs, co-founder and chief content officer of Fatherly. "So that's really incredible."

The rankings aren't just about the number of paid weeks off. The analysis also weighed details such as percentage of salary covered and other family friendly workplace policies in place.

But access to paid paternity leave is still rare: Just 15 percent of employers offer it, according to the 2016 National Study of Employers. That includes 19 percent of large companies (those with 1,000 or more employees), and 14 percent of small companies (those with 50 to 99 employees).

By Fatherly's assessments, these 10 companies are among the most generous to new dads: