3 things I didn't know I didn't know about buying my first home

When I first set out to buy an apartment with my husband, I was in my mid-20s and didn't know anyone my age who owned property. My general policy in life is to try to learn from other people's mistakes, but with no one else's experiences to draw on, I had no choice; I had to make my own.

I entered the fray on my own and, as expected, got bruised — but I also emerged, eventually, with a well-priced, well-situated two-bedroom apartment that has since appreciated significantly in value.

Here are three of the most important things I didn't know I didn't know when I set out to buy my first home:

You should only and always buy for the right reasons

Why should intention matter in real estate? It's a material transaction, right? Bucks for bricks. And yet, what you're looking for in those bricks, what they mean to you makes all the difference.

The first apartment my husband and I tried to buy was a one-bedroom I found on the for-slae-by-owner section of Craigslist. It was below-market for its location near transportation, my favorite bookstore, my favorite movie theater, my gym and the new Trader Joe's.

Sure, the apartment didn't get a lot of light, its layout was awkward and its space oddly distributed, but I wanted it anyway. I wanted it because of its location. I wanted it because it was a good deal. Most of all, I wanted it because I was tired of uncertainty.