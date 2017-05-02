After-hours buzz: AAPL, TWLO, WTW & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Twilio tanked 28 percent during after-hours following disappointing guidance for the current quarter. The Cloud Communications Platform company forecasts a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $86.5 million, but Wall Street expected losses of 8 cents per share on revenue of $88 million for the current quarter.

Etsy shares plunged more than 15 percent during extended trade amid news that CEO Chad Dickerson and CTO John Allspaw are leaving and stepping down from their positions.

Shares of Apple dropped nearly 2 percent during after hours after a revenue disappointment and iPhone sales falling short of expectations. the tech giant reported earnings of $2.10 on revenue of $52.9 billion while the Street expected earnings of $2.02 on revenue of $53.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. For iPhone unit shipments, the company reported 50 million while analysts expected 52 million.

Weight Watchers shares spiked more than 15 percent during extended trading following a narrower-than-expected loss. The company reported a loss of 1 cents per share (adjusted for pre-tax gains) on revenue of $329 million while analysts expected a loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $322 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of FireEye soared more than 12 percent during after hours following the company's narrower-than-expected loss and full-year and second-quarter guidance that beat analysts' expectations. The cybersecurity solutions company reported losses of 9 cents per share on revenue of $173.7 million while Wall Street expected losses of 26 cents a share on revenue of $163.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.