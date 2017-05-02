One key stat explains why Apple investors are excited for an iPhone 'supercycle'

Apple investors are excited by the prospect of a "supercycle" in its next fiscal year, driven by the next generation of iPhones, and it appears the market for people who want to upgrade their devices could be over 300 million.

In a note released Monday, former Apple analyst turned venture capitalist Gene Munster, estimates that there will be an install base of more than 300 million iPhones this fall that are more than two years old.

The iPhone 6s will turn two in September after being released in 2015. So this more than 300 million figure cited by Munster means people on the 6s or below may be looking to upgrade to new models.