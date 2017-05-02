Apple makes most of its money from iPhones — and even if it meets estimates of 52 million, that's not a lot more than the 51 million it reported a year ago.

Meanwhile, smartphone buying intent has hit a 9-year low, according to a survey of 4,075 North American consumers conducted by 451 Research and cited by UBS.

To make more money, Apple will either need to outsell Wall Street's estimates or, as Cowen's Timothy Arcuri suggests, sell more expensive phones.

Beyond that, UBS' Steven Milunovich suggests, Apple investors will just need to believe as reports predict the next iPhone could be game-changing.

"Investors need faith that users are waiting rather than switching," Milunovich wrote in a research note on Monday. He added: "Most of the pullback in smartphone demand appears to be Apple users deferring upgrades. Less demand now could mean more later as long as the retention rate remains high."

Despite skittishness around consumer buying, analysts expect Apple to forecast revenue of about $45.59 billion in the June quarter, according to Thomson Reuters, up 7.6 percent from a year ago.