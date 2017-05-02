Apple keeps getting richer, even though it's selling fewer iPhones than a year ago

Unsurprisingly, the company has a crazy amount of cash: $256.8 billion, to be exact. And shares are up a whopping 57.5 percent over the past year.

Apple released a special red edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus this spring. The handsets are the lifeblood of the massive company, which briefly reached a record valuation of over $775 billion on Tuesday.

But the world's most valuable company is having trouble cracking the competitive China market, where sales fell 14 percent from a year ago. Cook told investors on a conference call that he expected that market to improve, but not come back to growth.

Some people may also be delaying smartphone purchases in anticipation of a new, fancier forthcoming phone, chief executive Tim Cook told CNBC.

But a mix of more expensive phones and other products and services is helping the company supplement its flattening iPhone shipments.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the that the iPhone 7 Plus sales were "extremely strong."

"We are having significant growth rates beyond what we ever dreamed of," Cook said of the higher-priced model. He added in a conference call, though, that prior generations iPhones didn't perform as well in China.

The iPhone 7 Plus, which ditched the headphone jack and featured a souped-up dual camera, is being closely tracked as a precursor to the next iPhone, expected to hit in the autumn and potentially feature major upgrades like wireless charging and 3-D sensing.

Apple is also seeing some revenue growth from some unexpected places.

Other products, like the much-maligned Apple TV, Apple Watch and AirPods, saw revenue jump 31 percent from a year ago. And services, like AppleCare and the App Store, saw 18 percent growth. Even the Mac saw double-digit growth during the quarter.

Apple has planned to revamp its stores, in part to draw in services spending.