Breathing a glamorous new life into London’s historic buildings

Financiers rushing around the City of London with their eyes glued to screens or noses buried in a newspaper are missing a trick.

The so-called Square Mile harbors many elegant properties boasting stunning aesthetics and captivating histories. Ambitious developers have recently sought to give some of these a new lease of life in the form of private members' clubs.

The first challenge (and potential triumph) in such execution is leveraging the properties' history and features in a way that gels with the provision of the modern conveniences and luxuries that are now often considered necessities by the target consumer base.

The second challenge is convincing a crowd that has traditionally flocked to Mayfair and surrounds in search of this type of social fix that the City of London is now the place to be.