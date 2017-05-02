CNBC'S 'The Filthy Rich Guide' Returns for Season Three On Wednesday, May 10th at 10PM ET

There's Rich…Then There's FILTHY Rich!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — May 2, 2017— Imagine a world where not only is a man's home is his castle… but his other five homes are ALSO castles. Picture a life where tech titans wage their own Space Race and billionaires build private "giga-yachts" that rival cruise ships. Beginning Wednesday, May 10 at 10PM ET , CNBC's original primetime series "The Filthy Rich Guide" returns with ten all-new episodes, providing a billionaire's blueprint to understanding the mega-wealthy and the spectacular ways they spend their time and money. "The Filthy Rich Guide" is produced by Cineflix.

Does Mariah Carey really spend 100K a month on flowers? Did Nicolas Cage fork over three times that amount for dinosaur bones? How much will PayPal Billionaire Peter Thiel pay to discover a real "fountain of youth"? To understand the habits of these sky-high spenders, you'll need a Filthy Rich Guide!

"The Filthy Rich Guide" – Episode 301 – Winning the Wedding Wars, Filthy Rich Internet, Luxury Life Hacks

Premiere Episode: Airing Wednesday, May 10th at 10pm ET

Filthy Rich bad boy Dan Bilzarian reveals the keys to Instagram immortality. Free Love, Firepower and Felines! Celebrity Wedding Planner Kevin Lee literally moves mountains to win the Billionaire Wedding Wars. Plus, got a dirty Maserati? Bathe it in champagne! Filthy Rich Life Hacks explore the most expensive ways to solve life's little problems.

"The Filthy Rich Guide" – Episode 302 – Gifting like a Billionaire, Covering it in Gold, Billionaire People Problems

Airing Wednesday, May 17th at 10pm ET

What does one get the billionaire who has EVERYTHING? The Filthy Rich think WAY outside the gift box, with rare albino crocodile handbags, or million dollar falcons that demand first class airfare. Does "Mo Money" ACTUALLY equal "Mo Problems?" Ask one billionaire gamer who just can't turn his frown upside down. Plus, it's the dawn of a new gilded age where EVERYTHING is better dipped in gold.

"The Filthy Rich Guide" is produced for CNBC by Cineflix (Rich) Inc. with Dave Hamilton and Mike Riley serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman is the executive producer for CNBC.

