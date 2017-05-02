Construction stocks soar on strong Martin Marietta earnings, Trump infrastructure hopes

Construction stocks soared on Tuesday after several companies reported better-than-expected earnings and investors bet demand will get a big lift from President Trump's infrastructure plan later this year.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, a maker of concrete and cement, rose nearly 8 percent. Valve maker Flowserve gained 2 percent, while Vulcan Materials jumped more than 4 percent.

Martin Marietta blew Street estimates out of the water, reporting first-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $791.7 million. According to FactSet, analysts expected earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $724.2 million.

The CEO of Martin Marietta, Ward Nye, was optimistic in a press release, calling the construction industry "vibrant."

"We remain highly confident that we are in a multi-year construction recovery and that Martin Marietta is particularly well positioned to benefit from the expected increased demand," Nye added.

The surge comes after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said this week that details on President Donald Trump's trillion-dollar plan for infrastructure will be disclosed "pretty soon."

Flowserve reported first-quarter earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $863.6 million on Monday. The Texas-based company beat analyst expectations, which estimated earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $813.3 million, according to FactSet.