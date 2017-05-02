Cramer Remix: Why you shouldn’t base your investments off Trump’s erratic behavior

Finally, with Wall Street buzzing about PayPal leading the next iteration of financial growth stocks, President and CEO Dan Schulman sees two major tailwinds that could push his business to new heights.
"Two big trends are happening: the digitization of money, so from cash to digital, and then in retail, that is fundamentally being redefined by the mobile phone," Schulman told Cramer on Tuesday.
Schulman said PayPal's network of 203 million users and 16 million merchants stands to benefit hugely from shifting retail trends, especially the rise of e-commerce.
"So much of what [once] happened offline or in-store is now moving online. It's sort of buy online, pick up in-store. And so you're seeing both of those trends play into the strengths that PayPal can offer into the market," the CEO said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he sped through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:
Skyworks Solutions: "OK, now, Skyworks is going to go down because people are panicking that this iPhone didn't sell enough, it missed by a million units, inventories down – that's not true. Let it come down for three days, and then you can buy it. But that's the pattern. I'm getting tired of it."
Schlumberger Limited: "OK, Schlumberger, I told club members from [my charitable trust] ActionAlerts, 'Not yet, not yet, not yet.' We have a position in it, got to wait until it goes lower. How about you wait until it goes [down] 3 percent, maybe $68, $69. It's a high-quality company. It is too low. But not yet. I want oil to see if it can hold $47."
