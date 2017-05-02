Cramer Remix: Why you shouldn’t base your investments off Trump’s erratic behavior

As the Nasdaq climbed to new highs and left the S&P 500 behind, Cramer looked to the charts for answers to which companies were really behind the record move.

The "Mad Money" host turned to technician Ed Posni, the managing director of Barchetta Capital Management and Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com, for his take on the tech-driven rally.

Posni first noticed the Nasdaq diverging from the S&P in March. When the whole market got a boost in April, the Nasdaq took off while the S&P struggled to retrace its February highs.

What Cramer found particularly interesting was that the usual suspects behind tech-fueled rallies, the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet), are also heavily weighted components of the S&P 500.

"In other words, the stunning rally in the Nasdaq is about more than just these high-profile stocks," Cramer said.

The "Mad Money" host also spoke with Dara Khosrowshahi, the president and CEO of Expedia, to hear about how the travel industry is evolving.

Khosrowshahi expanded on how his goals for growing the business are helped by the rapid growth of mobile technology, part of a trifecta for success Expedia employees call the "three Ms."

"Mobile is always on and gives you location context. The second M is messaging. Messaging allows for asynchronous communication, so we don't need to be on the phone at the same time, you can just send me a message and I can respond to you, and it comes with identity. So if you send me a message, I know it's you. You combine that with machine learning and we can perfect our services just for you. We can be the perfect travel agent for you constantly driven by data and getting better and better and better every year," the CEO told Cramer on Tuesday.