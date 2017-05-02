European markets seen higher; investors focused on French run-off vote

European markets are seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday as geopolitical concerns appear to ease and investors await the upcoming French presidential vote.
The FTSE 100 is seen 21 points higher at 7,228, the German DAX is set to begin 13 points higher at 12,459 and the CAC 40 is expected to start 1 point lower at 5,267.
The two political rivals in France's presidential race exchanged criticisms at the start of the final week of campaigning on Monday. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen attacked pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron as a "candidate of continuity", whereas the latter insisted he would fight "until the last second" to defeat the leader of the National Front. French citizens will elect a new premier in the second round run-off vote on Sunday.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be honored to meet North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. However, the White House suggested many conditions would need to be cleared in order for the two premiers to schedule a meeting. Meanwhile, U.S. equities closed mostly higher Monday, shaking off comments from Trump who spoke about breaking up big banks. The rally is expected to buoy European assets which will resume trading after a May Day holiday on Monday.
Elsewhere, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday. The meeting comes at a time when bilateral relations between Berlin and Moscow are at a low point over the war in Syria and Russia's annexation of Crimea.
