European markets seen higher; investors focused on French run-off vote

The two political rivals in France's presidential race exchanged criticisms at the start of the final week of campaigning on Monday. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen attacked pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron as a "candidate of continuity", whereas the latter insisted he would fight "until the last second" to defeat the leader of the National Front. French citizens will elect a new premier in the second round run-off vote on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be honored to meet North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. However, the White House suggested many conditions would need to be cleared in order for the two premiers to schedule a meeting. Meanwhile, U.S. equities closed mostly higher Monday, shaking off comments from Trump who spoke about breaking up big banks. The rally is expected to buoy European assets which will resume trading after a May Day holiday on Monday.

Elsewhere, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on Tuesday. The meeting comes at a time when bilateral relations between Berlin and Moscow are at a low point over the war in Syria and Russia's annexation of Crimea.



