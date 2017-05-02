GM to take $100 million charge for seized Venezuela plant

General Motors on Tuesday announced it will take about a $100 million charge to write off its operations in Venezuela, following the unexpected seizure of its plant on April 18 by local judicial authorities.

The company said the plant seizure of the plant forced it to "cease operations and terminate employment relationships due to causes beyond parties' will."

The automaker said all former employees have since been paid separation benefits as legally required.

GM said it will deconsolidate its Venezuela business effective May 1.

The automaker said its executives expressed a willingness to talk with Venezuelan government officials and union leaders about possibly to starting production and employing some workers with a new business model.

—Reuters contributed to this report.