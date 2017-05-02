Hope for the best, but plan for the worst.

A top conservative member of Congress said that he and fellow Republicans are "hoping" to vote on and pass an Obamacare replacement bill within days — but also have to be ready with another plan if those hopes are dashed, yet again.

"We're hoping that we're looking at days, not weeks at this point," said Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of around three dozen conservative congressmen.

"But if it doesn't happen this week, we need to look at Plan B or C," Meadows told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Meadows also said, "I don't know that there's a whole lot of momentum" toward getting the bill to a vote.

"I want to get across the finish line," Meadows said. "What's critical to us: move enough people to 'yes.'"

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said Monday that the vote would happen when there are enough members supporting the bill to ensure its passage. Currently, there are about 20 Republicans who have indicated they will vote against it, one shy of the 21 defections the GOP can afford. Another 18 or so Republicans are undecided.

Meadows' remarks came a day after White House officials predicted that a vote on the American Health Care Act would take place this week in the House, sending that bill to the Senate.

"This is going to be a great week," White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said on "CBS This Morning" on Monday. "We're going to get health care down to the floor of the House. We're convinced we've got the votes, and we're going to keep moving on with our agenda."

Meadows' more-sober outlook Tuesday came a week after Meadows cut a deal with GOP leaders that amended the bill, winning support of the bill from a number of conservative House members.

That amendment grants states the ability to get waivers for insurers that would allow them to charge people with pre-existing health conditions more if they let their coverage lapse.

Although that amendment led to increased support from some members, it prompted other Republicans to say they would oppose the bill.

Rep. Fred Upton, the former head of the Energy & Commerce Committee, on Tuesday cited the amendment when he revealed he would vote "no" on the bill.

"I know there are a good number of us that have raised red flags and real concerns" about the bill, Upton said.

Republican leaders, whose party holds a majority in both chambers of Congress, have struggled for nearly two months to convince enough GOP members in the House to support the bill, which would repeal and replace key parts of Obamacare.

Nearly every week, there has been news about changes to the bill being made, which is followed by optimism that a vote will be held to pass it, followed by the reality setting in that the bill would fail in a vote.

The Freedom Caucus was a major stumbling block to an earlier version of the bill in late March, when Ryan, in a humiliating setback to him and President Donald Trump, was forced to pull the bill from a floor vote because it would have gone down in defeat. Conservatives at the time griped that the bill did not go far enough to gut Obamacare.

Despite lining up support from many Freedom Caucus members since then, GOP leaders have had to deal with the fact that changes to health-care law that make conservatives happy often makes moderates unhappy.

Many moderates are worried that the bill, if it becomes law, would lead to big increases both in the number of Americans without health insurance, and in the price of individual health plans purchased by millions of people who remain insured.

The Congressional Budget Office, in analyzing an earlier version of the bill, projected that 24 million more people would be uninsured over the next decade as a result of changes to the existing law.

The latest version of the bill has not been analyzed by the CBO.

But Meadows on Tuesday said than an "independent analysis" done on the bill since the amending of it last week strongly suggests that there will be fewer people uninsured than would have been under the earlier version of the bill.

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-NY, the head of the Democratic caucus, said the latest Republican bill is a "retread version" of the original bill.

"I think there will be a political price to pay at the ballot box in 2018" for congressmen who vote for the bill, Crowley said. "That's something for Republicans to mull over."