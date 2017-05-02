    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are 4 top stock ideas from JPMorgan’s research team

    A Citizens Financial Group bank branch in Boston.
    Kelvin Ma | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A Citizens Financial Group bank branch in Boston.

    JPMorgan's research team shared its top current stock picks in its monthly "U.S. Analyst Focus List" report to clients.

    "Each month, we ask our equity analysts for one to three of their best stock picks," Nicholas Rosato, head of North America equity research, wrote in the note Tuesday.

    Here are four companies that JPMorgan recommended and their price targets.

    1) Peabody Energy (BTU)

    "We feel Peabody Energy is significantly undervalued and should appreciate as selling pressure from credit investors eases and as investors realize the opportunity in the stock," analyst John Bridges wrote.

    Bridges has an overweight rating on Peabody Energy with a $35 price target, representing 36 percent upside from Monday's close.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BTUUQ
    ---
    MAN
    ---
    CFG
    ---
    FTI
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...