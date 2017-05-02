How skills learned in ‘survival jobs’ helped this SNL star make it big

As a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," Sasheer Zamata has performed impressions of Michelle Obama, Rihanna and Solange Knowles. She's in her fourth season with the legendary television show, but it wasn't long ago that she was a secretary having to hustle on the side to advance her comedy career.

Zamata graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008, moved to New York City, and worked a number of office jobs while she started taking classes at the iconic comedy school and club Upright Citizens Brigade. In 2014, at 27 years old, she was selected to be part of arguably the best comedy troupe in the country.

She attributes her rapid ascent, at least partially, to the skills she picked up while working her white-collar "survival jobs."