Why making $57K instead of $110K made this former attorney happier 50 Mins Ago | 01:09

Natalie Bacon had always known she wanted to be a lawyer, yet she never imagined the high-stress, high-paying career would push her to the brink.

In early 2015, she was a young associate at a law firm in Columbus, Ohio, working with a team that specialized in financing and mergers and acquisitions. The job paid $110,000 with the opportunity to become a partner.

Yet the money and prestige left Bacon feeling less than fulfilled, even though both were a step up from her first gig as an entry-level staff attorney.

"I thought I was going to love this second job," the 30-year-old Bacon recalled. "It turned out I hated it — so much so that I would be crying in the bathroom." Long hours and job-related stress weighed on her.