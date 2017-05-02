The concept is simple: Contribute while you work, then retire and collect a check until you pass away. Yet when it comes to Social Security, there remains plenty of confusion.

"Deciding when to start taking your Social Security benefits is one of the most important retirement planning decisions we face," said Ken Hevert, senior vice president of retirement at Fidelity Investments. "Social Security-related decisions can be complex, with a number of trade-offs."

Here are some simple steps to get you started.