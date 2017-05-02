3 ways to become more charismatic and boost your career

From an early age, we're told if we want to achieve success, we need to work hard, be ambitious and not fear impending failures. But is that all we need to focus on?

A-list psychologist Richard Reid says charisma is crucial to determining your future success. He runs a charisma masterclass in London covering everything from body language and tone of voice to messaging and personal empowerment.

Often associated with its less desirable, half-brother "charm," charisma is seen as a star-like quality. It's important if you're on the stage or in front of the camera, but Reid says "the art of charisma" can help anyone get ahead.

Rather than being a case of nature vs. nurture, according to the psychologist and his clients, who include Google and Morgan Stanley, charisma can be taught.

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, and politicians use him to get into peak performance when they're closing a deal or wanting to influence others.