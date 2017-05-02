In her new book 'Women Who Work,' Ivanka Trump dismisses the notion of work-life balance

In her much-anticipated book, "Women Who Work: Rewriting The Rules For Success," released today, Ivanka Trump joins a high-profile chorus of women who agree that the most desired and discussed of modern professional ideals, work-life balance, actually doesn't exist.

"If I am negotiating a major partnership, I might work three weeks straight," Trump writes. "If I'm planning a work trip, I know not to book something the night before I leave or after I return because I want to spend time with my family. Then I have other moments, like if one of the kids is sick, that completely change the dynamic of the day (or the week!).

"It's about taking a bigger-picture approach and creating a routine that works for you and your family."

Trump wrote the book before the election; its release was delayed a month due to the "momentous changes" in her life following her father's inauguration, and, according The New York Times, she won't be promoting it "for ethics reasons."